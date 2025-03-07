16 hours ago

Antigraft crusader and renowned Pan-Africanist, Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba is set to speak on 21st Century Education at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Public Lecture Series.

Under the theme “Empowering Minds, Shaping Futures for 21st-Century Education," the event will bring together key figures in education, leadership, and policy to discuss the future of learning.

With education rapidly evolving, the lecture seeks to explore innovative approaches to preparing students for modern challenges.

Under the auspices of the Vice-Chancellor of UEW, Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Ghana’s Minister of Education, will be the Guest of Honour, while Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba will deliver the keynote address, with leadership expert Dr. Samuel Koranteng-Pipim also scheduled to speak. Dr. Edmond Moukala, UNESCO representative in Ghana, will chair the session.

Also in attendance will be academics, policymakers, and students to contribute to the conversation on shaping a progressive educational future.

The UEW Public Lecture Series comes off on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10 am at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference Centre, at the UEW North Campus, Winneba.