14 hours ago

Senegal booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-1 win over Sudan, recovering from an early scare to underline their pedigree on the continental stage.

Sudan stunned the former champions inside seven minutes when Aamir Yunis Abdellah fired home to give the underdogs a dream start and briefly silence the Senegalese supporters.

But Senegal responded with the composure and authority of a side used to big occasions, led by a dominant display from midfielder Pape Gueye.

Gueye drew Senegal level in the 29th minute, finishing confidently after sustained pressure, before striking again deep into first-half stoppage time to turn the match on its head. His second goal ensured Senegal went into the break with a 2-1 lead and marked a piece of history, Gueye becoming the first Senegalese player to score a brace in an AFCON knockout match.

Sudan, who had carried the hopes of a nation affected by conflict, continued to fight after the restart but found it difficult to contain Senegal’s control in midfield and attacking threat.

The contest was effectively settled in the 77th minute when Brahim Mbaye added a third, finishing off a sweeping move to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory sends Senegal into their tenth Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final, reinforcing their status as one of Africa’s most consistent footballing powers.

For Sudan, the defeat ends a spirited run, but their performance especially the fearless start, earned respect and admiration.

Senegal march on, battle-hardened and confident, as they continue their fight for the AFCON crown.