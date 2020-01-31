1 hour ago

The National Para-Taekwondo Team will seek to intensify their camping ahead of the African Para-Taekwondo qualification tournament for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Team started partial residential camping, from Thursday January 2 and will end on Saturday, February 1 at the Sunyani. Athletes begin training on Thursday evening and depart on Saturday with morning and evening sessions.

They have Gym work out, watch sparring training and Competition videos, study Competition Rules and also have sessions with Doctors, who advise on Do’s and Don’ts before, during and after competitions.

They will then move into full Residential camping from February 2, through to February 8, still at Sunyani before moving to the Accra Sports Stadium for another 1 week from February 9 to February 17.

While in Accra, the Team, together with officials will put finishing touches to preparation and finalize traveling arrangements.

Chairman of the National Para Committee, Rev Samuel Annor in an interview with TalksenseSports called on the Corporate bodies to come to their aid in terms of financial support.

“Camping has been encouraging. All the athletes respond to the training program and we have not experienced any injury and that is good news. We will begin full residential camping on Sunday. What we need is financial support to add to my efforts. We are however calling on the Corporate Institutions to come to our aid.”

The Team, made up of 4 (2 male and 2 female) Emmanuel Kofi Turkson, Mohammed Salih Azumah, Patricia Kyeremaa and Adizatu Shaban are being trained by Coach George K. Ablometi and Coach Shuaibu Yakubu Nandoe.

They will depart to Morocco for the qualifiers on February 18 for qualification tournament which is scheduled to be held on Sunday & Monday, February 23 & 24, 2020 in Rabat, Complexe sportif Moulay Abdelah (Palais des sports).