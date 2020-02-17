35 minutes ago

Ghana Para Powerlifters has left the shores of Ghana to the United Kingdom(UK) ahead of their 2020 Paralympic qualifiers.

Team Ghana departed days ago to intensify their preparations before the start of the qualifiers.

Ghana travelled with four Para Powerlifters, one coach and one official for the qualifiers.

The qualifiers will start on 20th to 23rd in Manchester.

Below are their list;

1) Vida Antwi

2) Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku

3) Harrision Dzunku

4) Tahiru Haruna

5) coach Abubakari Awudu

6) Official Peter Adjei

Credit Akakpo Agodji Ashh fm