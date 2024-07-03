1 hour ago

The Edina Bakatue festival in Elmina was marked by a delightful moment when Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, the Paramount Chief of Elmina, showcased his dancing skills.

During the procession, King Paluta's hit song 'Aseda' played, prompting the chief to rise from his palanquin and dance joyfully.

The song added to the celebratory atmosphere, highlighting the cultural significance of the festival.

The Edina Bakatue festival is an annual event celebrated by the people of Elmina, commemorating the beginning of the fishing season and invoking blessings for a bountiful harvest.