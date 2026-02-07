3 hours ago

Parliament has passed the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025, clearing the path for the full implementation of one of the flagship economic policies of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

The bill, which was laid before the House in late 2025, was approved after several days of extensive debate, with strong contributions from both the Majority and Minority caucuses.

Lawmakers scrutinised the policy’s economic impact, implementation framework, and long-term sustainability before giving it parliamentary approval.

The legislation seeks to fundamentally transform Ghana’s economy into a round-the-clock production and service system through the establishment of a 24-Hour Economy Authority.

The Authority will serve as the central coordinating body responsible for overseeing the nationwide rollout of the policy across key sectors of the economy.

Under the new law, the Authority is mandated to coordinate public and private sector participation, mobilise and attract both domestic and foreign investment, and ensure that the necessary regulatory, labour, security, and infrastructure frameworks are in place to support continuous economic activity.

This includes working with ministries, departments, agencies, metropolitan and municipal authorities, as well as the private sector to operationalise the policy effectively.

The 24-hour economy initiative was a central campaign promise of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 general elections.

The policy is expected to significantly boost productivity, expand employment opportunities—particularly for the youth—improve competitiveness, and accelerate overall economic growth by maximising the use of existing infrastructure and resources beyond traditional working hours.

During the parliamentary debates, Minority Members expressed reservations about the practical implications of a 24-hour economy.

They raised concerns about potential security risks, the readiness of law enforcement agencies, labour welfare issues, and possible inconvenience to the public if businesses and institutions operate around the clock without adequate safeguards.

Some Minority MPs also questioned the funding model for the Authority and called for clear guidelines on labour protection, energy supply, transport services, and environmental considerations to prevent unintended consequences.

In response, the Majority caucus defended the bill, arguing that the policy presents a bold and necessary step toward economic transformation.

They assured the House that the government is committed to putting in place comprehensive security, regulatory, and operational measures to support the initiative.

According to the Majority, the Authority will work closely with security agencies, labour unions, and utility providers to ensure that the transition to a 24-hour economy is orderly, safe, and inclusive.

With the passage of the bill, attention now turns to the President’s assent and the subsequent establishment of the 24-Hour Economy Authority, which will begin laying the groundwork for implementation. Government officials have indicated that pilot programmes in selected sectors and regions are expected to precede a full nationwide rollout.

The passage of the bill marks a significant legislative milestone for the Mahama administration as it moves to translate a key campaign promise into actionable policy aimed at reshaping Ghana’s economic landscape.