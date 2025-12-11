6 hours ago

Parliament has approved the Road Traffic Amendment Bill, 2025, paving the way for the legalisation of motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles for commercial transport.

The legislation also revises the legal limit for alcohol concentration in drivers, a move aimed at curbing drunk driving and reducing road accidents linked to impaired driving.

The amendment is expected to enhance road safety, create employment opportunities for young people, and provide a more robust regulatory framework for Ghana’s road transport sector.

Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday, December 10, Minister for Transport Joseph Nikpe Bukari said the bill is designed to sanitise road transport services, strengthen safety standards, and introduce tougher penalties for offenders.

“The Road Traffic Amendment Bill seeks to sanitise road transport services. We have had several issues involving road users, and this bill aims to introduce stricter punishment, enhance safety measures, and ensure the effective and efficient use of our roads,” he told Parliament.