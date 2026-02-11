4 hours ago

Parliament has approved an amount of GH¢2.9 billion for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as Mahama Care, following the passage of the relevant financial allocation.

The approval marks a major step in the government’s efforts to strengthen access to specialised healthcare, particularly for patients suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases.

The approval came after consideration of the necessary policy and funding arrangements, with lawmakers acknowledging the growing burden of chronic illnesses on households and the healthcare system.

The Fund is designed to provide financial support for the treatment and management of conditions such as cancers, kidney failure, and other long-term illnesses that often impose significant costs on patients and families.

Members of Parliament described the initiative as timely and essential, noting that the allocation would help reduce out-of-pocket expenses and improve equity in access to specialised medical care.

The Fund is also expected to support selected health facilities across the country to enhance capacity for the delivery of advanced medical services.

With parliamentary approval secured, implementation of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund is expected to move into full gear.

Government officials have indicated that the resources will be deployed transparently and efficiently to ensure that Mahama Care delivers meaningful relief to vulnerable patients and strengthens Ghana’s healthcare system.