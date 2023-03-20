2 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has assured the family of the late former Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei of the House’s support in their grieving moments.

The former lawmaker died on Monday, March 20, 2023.

He was the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency for 16 years and the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term, from 2017 to 2021.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin paid a tribute to the late MP before the commencement of proceedings today Tuesday, March 21.

“We will play our roles and do all we can to assuage the pain of such a shock not only to the family but to the whole nation. I was sad when I heard about his death. I think it’s proper we observe a minute of silence for his soul. May his soul and all the departed souls rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Source: citifmonline