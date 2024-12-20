2 hours ago

Parliament has once again failed to fulfill its top priority of passing the vote on account, also known as the mini-budget.

Since its sitting on Monday, December 16, the House has repeatedly postponed the passage of the mini-budget due to proposed amendments to the already laid document.

The Speaker of Parliament, in announcing the adjournment on Friday, December 20, noted that the House failed to build consensus.

The failure to pass the mini-budget will legally hinder public activities.

This includes the swearing-in of new Members of Parliament, the election of the 9th Parliament, and the swearing-in of the president-elect, as the budget for the 2024 fiscal year ends on December 31, 2024.

The passage of the mini-budget has encountered several hurdles, as both caucuses have made demands regarding government business.

While the majority caucus seeks tax waivers amounting to $350 million, the minority caucus—set to form the next government—wants the vote on account passed.

The budget, submitted to the House before the election, has faced stiff opposition from the minority caucus.