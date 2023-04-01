9 hours ago

Parliament has adjourned sine die for the Easter festivities.

This followed the passage of three revenue bills presented to the house by the government seeking to boost domestic revenue mobilisation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, presenting his closing remarks to the house urged the MPs to do away with inexplicable decisions that could mar activities of the house in the next meeting.

Mr. Bagbin said, “In spite of the shock we had during this meeting, I urge all to still continue to give thanks to almighty God because that is his will.”

“We have really endeared ourselves particularly the leaders, my deputies to try and build more consensus. But we have had some rather sometimes inexplicable U-turns. And that sometimes saddens me. I hope we will not go through this experience in the next meeting. You have shown that Friday you all came prepared to work hard. So are some of the ministers,” he said.

The Speaker expressed his appreciation to the leadership of both sides and the clerks.

“My gratitude goes to the two deputy speakers for always stepping in to preside anytime I’m not around. And my appreciation goes to the leadership of both sides we tried many times to come to a consensus before Parliament starts. Sometimes we will not be able to carry through. But I pray and hope that w will improve on it. I want to thank the clerk and his deputies and all MPs for what we have achieved so far,” he said.

He advised the MPs to take good care of themselves as they journey to their various constituencies.

“I wish you travelling mercies as you go to your constituencies. What happened on Friday was an accident. Value yourselves so make sure that we all come back to meet in great hope. I declare Parliament adjourned sine die,” the Speaker stated.

Parliament on Friday, March 31, passed the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

The financial bills presented to Parliament by the government seek to rake in about 4 billion Ghana Cedis annually as part of domestic revenue mobilisation.

The bills are also crucial to aid the government’s quest to facilitate the Board Approval for the $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme staff-level agreement.

The Minority in Parliament earlier communicated its opposition to the bills.

The Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferi was involved in an accident ahead of the crucial vote on the new revenue bills on Friday.

The MP who is a member of the Majority Caucus was however sent to Parliament via an ambulance to report to the leadership of the House and later sent to the hospital.

But the Speaker said nothing untoward was done in the passage of the controversial revenue bills despite the absence of the Member of Parliament for Nanton.

