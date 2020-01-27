Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday, January 28

42 minutes ago

The legislative arm of government is to commence its first meeting of the fourth session on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

In a statement issued Monday, January 27, the Director of Public Affairs of the House, Kate Addo, said the meetings which are expected to last for nine weeks will have members deliberate on 20 bills and a number of motions and referrals.

“The key among the activities is an address on the State of the Nation to be delivered by President Nana Akufo-Addo during the meeting,” the statement indicated.

