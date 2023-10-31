1 hour ago

Members of Parliament are set to reconvene in Parliament today, Tuesday, October 31, 2023, marking their return from a recess that spanned over two months. This marks the commencement of the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

In a letter dispatched on October 11, addressing Members of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, the Clerk to Parliament, invoked the provisions of standing order 32(2) of the Parliament of Ghana.

“In pursuant to the standing order 32(2) of the Parliament of Ghana, I Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, hereby notify Hon. Members of Parliament that the third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, 31st October 2023 at Ten O’Clock in the forenoon at Parliament House. Accra.”

The legislators embarked on their recess on August 3, 2023.