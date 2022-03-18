1 hour ago

The Minister and National Security - Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister of Defense - Dominic Nitiwul, and the Interior Minister - Ambrose Dery, have been summoned to Parliament to update the House on the current security situation in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu gave the directive on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after an application by Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed, following renewed clashes in that part of town.

The renewed chieftaincy clash in Bawku has led to the loss of several lives and the destruction of property.

The conflict resurfaced some few weeks ago after sporadic shootings in parts of the town following attempts to perform final funeral rites for a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

This led to a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons. A curfew was also placed on the entire township and a ban on smock wearing, the REGSEC in the area explained that “This was necessitated by the fact that criminals or unscrupulous elements hide arms and ammunitions in smock and attack opponents or innocent civilians.”

A few days, one person was shot dead following a gun battle between residents of Bawku and some military persons stationed to maintain peace in the area.

This has led to concerns from a section of the populace including lawmakers in the country.

Making the application on Thursday, Alhaji Muntaka who is also the MP for Asawase referred to an urgent need for the heads of the security apparatus to be invited to the House to brief members saying the situation might escalate if nothing is done to curb it.

“In fact, even our colleagues from the enclave are scared to be heard talking about it because of the delicate nature of what is happening and the brutalities that are said to be happening in that enclave. I thought that as a House we should be interested to get the Ministers of Interior, Defense, and National Security, even if it is a closed sitting where they can brief this House, for us to know exactly some of the things that are happening and what steps are being taken to manage the difficulties,” he said.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Suhiyini Alhassan Sayibu, warned the situation is very volatile judging from the incessant calls that came through his phone after he discussed the Bawku conflict during a recent TV engagement.

“Mr Speaker, I am getting calls from people who represent the different views that have led to the conflict in the area and it indicates the situation is even more serious than initially believed and should not be joked with.”

Parliament, he said, is the best institution to lead the way to find a solution to the violence even if it is just temporary.

Mr Suhiyini acknowledged the conflict in Bawku has historical antecedents but stressed the current situation requires immediate attention.

In his contribution, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh stressed Parliament cannot leave the matter to die naturally.

He, however, called for caution saying the situation demands sober reflection for a lasting solution because of its sensitivity and advised for a closed-door briefing from the Ministers to strategically plan how to deal with it.