Parliament has suspended its proceedings in honour of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement and one of Ghana’s most influential political figures.

Nana Konadu passed away in the early hours of Thursday, October 23, 2025, after a brief illness. She was 76 years old.

A pioneering advocate for women’s empowerment and social development, Nana Konadu served as First Lady from 1982 to 2001 during the administration of her husband, the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

Throughout her public life, she championed transformative social reforms, including her instrumental role in the passage of the Intestate Succession Law, which protected inheritance rights for women and children. She also spearheaded educational and economic initiatives to uplift women in rural communities through the 31st December Women’s Movement.

Her death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across Ghana’s political landscape. Lawmakers from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties have described her as a trailblazer, a fearless leader, and a defender of women’s rights.

Parliament is expected to reconvene after a short adjournment, during which members will consider a formal motion to honour her legacy and contributions to national development.