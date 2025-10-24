2 hours ago

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has revealed that the Cabinet has directed all public universities in Ghana, previously renamed by the Akufo-Addo administration, to revert to their original names.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the Bawku Central MP said a bill will soon be presented to formalize the reversal of the renaming exercise.

“Mr Speaker, there has been a Cabinet directive to change the names of all the universities that were renamed after individuals back to the original names they were given."

“A bill will be brought to this House to change and reverse all the name changes of the universities,” he said.

“A bill will be brought to this House to reverse all these name changes,” he added.

During the Akufo-Addo administration, several public universities and polytechnics were renamed to honour prominent national figures. Among them were:



University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa, renamed George Grant University of Mines and Technology;



Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), renamed Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies;



Navrongo Campus of UDS, renamed C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences; and



Ho Technical University, renamed Ephraim Amu Technical University.

The renaming exercise faced criticism at the time from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which argued that the changes appeared politically selective.