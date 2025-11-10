4 hours ago

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will today, Monday, November 10, 2025, vet Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie for the position of Chief Justice following his nomination by President John Dramani Mahama.

The vetting, scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m., was confirmed in an official notice issued by David Sebastian Damoah, Director of Media Relations at Parliament. The session will allow Members of Parliament to examine Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s qualifications, judicial philosophy, and vision for Ghana’s justice system before making a recommendation to the House.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination follows the dismissal of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who had served as Chief Justice since 2023. His consideration marks a pivotal moment for Ghana’s judiciary, coming at a time of heightened public interest in judicial independence and institutional integrity.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin last Friday, November 7, dismissed a motion filed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, which sought to suspend the vetting process pending the resolution of court cases involving the former Chief Justice.

According to Afenyo-Markin, proceeding with the vetting could interfere with ongoing judicial proceedings and breach constitutional procedure, urging the House to defer the process “to avoid creating a potential conflict between the judiciary and the legislature.”

However, Bagbin stated that there was no constitutional or procedural basis to halt Parliament’s work due to a pending court case.

“Such a move would set a dangerous precedent,” he cautioned, emphasising that Parliament must continue to exercise its constitutional mandate independently.

Today’s vetting is expected to attract significant public and political attention, given the recent developments within the judiciary and the critical role of the Chief Justice in upholding the rule of law and judicial accountability.