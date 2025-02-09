3 days ago

By Dr. Faith Ababio-Twi

Parliamentarians are entrusted with the responsibility of developing their constituencies, enacting beneficial legislation, and ensuring that national policies serve the people. However, it appears that many MPs, particularly those with legal backgrounds, are gradually deviating from these core mandates. Instead of focusing on development, they seem more concerned with asserting their professional titles, often using their legal expertise to fuel political debates rather than driving tangible progress.

The Role of Professions in Nation-Building

Every profession has a distinct role in shaping national development. Unlike what we see in Parliament today—where many lawyer-MPs prioritize their legal status over their legislative duties—other professionals contribute without unnecessary grandstanding:

Economists analyze financial trends, predict market outcomes, and develop policies that promote economic growth and stability. They do not just complain about the economy; they provide solutions.

Scientists study emerging trends in health, climate change, and technology, offering recommendations to safeguard the future. They do not just warn about challenges; they propose interventions.

Doctors diagnose and treat patients, ensuring public health and well-being. They focus on healing rather than arguing about who is the best medical professional.

Midwives provide critical maternal healthcare, ensuring safe childbirth and reducing infant mortality rates. They do not boast about their knowledge; they save lives.

In contrast, some lawyer-parliamentarians have abandoned their legislative responsibilities to engage in courtroom-style arguments in Parliament, using legal technicalities to defend personal and political interests rather than advancing national progress.

A Growing Obsession With Legal Prestige

It has become a growing concern that many MPs with legal backgrounds are more interested in showcasing their profession than fulfilling their parliamentary obligations. They often remind the public, “I am a lawyer,” as though that alone qualifies them for leadership. But the people did not vote for lawyers to debate endlessly—they voted for leaders to bring development. When people need legal services, they know where to find a lawyer.

Instead of drafting and passing laws that create jobs, improve education, and boost the economy, some of these MPs prioritize legal battles, unnecessary injunctions, and lengthy procedural debates that stall national progress. Their focus on legal prestige over legislative productivity is gradually weakening public confidence in Parliament.

Recent Parliamentary Incidents That Reflect This Trend

Several recent events in Parliament highlight the growing concern that MPs are neglecting their core duties:

Ministerial Vetting Chaos (January 2025): During the vetting of ministerial nominees, a disagreement escalated into a physical altercation among MPs. Instead of focusing on the competence of nominees, the session turned into a battle of legal arguments, with lawyer-MPs attempting to outsmart each other with procedural technicalities. The result? A delay in approving key government appointments.

Vacant Seats Dispute (October 2024): The Speaker of Parliament declared certain seats vacant due to unresolved court cases, leading to a standoff between MPs. Once again, lawyer-parliamentarians dominated the debate, challenging the Speaker’s decision with complex legal interpretations instead of working toward a resolution in the interest of the nation.

Leaked Tape Probe (August 2023): A parliamentary committee was investigating a leaked tape involving police officers. Rather than focusing on the implications for national security, lawyer-MPs engaged in heated legal debates, slowing down the process and diverting attention from real issues.

The Call to Action

MPs must refocus on their true mandate:

Legislate for Growth: Instead of using Parliament as a courtroom, MPs should focus on laws that foster economic growth, technological advancement, and job creation.

Engage with Constituents: MPs must maintain strong connections with the people they represent, addressing their needs rather than boasting about their legal expertise.

Promote National Development: Every MP, regardless of their profession, must prioritize policies that improve healthcare, education, infrastructure, and overall national well-being.

Parliamentarians were elected to lead with vision, not to intimidate with “I am a lawyer” rhetoric. The people demand action, not courtroom theatrics. Development should be the focus—not fear, panic, or professional grandstanding.

The Author Dr. Faith Ababio-Twi is a Financial Consultant and CEO, Fab Consult – USA