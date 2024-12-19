36 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has nullified parliamentary election results for Okaikwei Central, and Ablekuma North, citing procedural irregularities and threats to its officials during the collation process.

Announcement and Reasons for Nullification

At a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, December 19, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa detailed the irregularities leading to this decision.

She disclosed that results for Okaikwei Central and Ablekuma North were declared without proper collation, leaving out significant data:



Okaikwei Central : Results from 31 polling stations were excluded.

Ablekuma North: Results from 62 polling stations were not collated.

“In the case of Okaikwei Central, the winner was declared without collating results from 31 polling stations. Similarly, in Ablekuma North, a winner was declared without collating results from 62 polling stations,” Madam Mensa explained.

“This is unacceptable. These declarations, made under threats, are considered illegal by the Commission. Similar declarations in other constituencies will also not be upheld.”

Of 12 constituencies flagged for re-collation, the EC has completed the process for Suhum, Akwatia, and Fanteakwa North.

However, the irregularities in Okaikwei Central and Ablekuma North have left the results unresolved.

In all, the Commission is to re-collate results for nine constituencies namely Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Okaikwe Central and Ablekuma North. The others are Tema Central, Techiman South and Dome Kwabenya.

Background

The collation process in constituencies such as Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, and Tema Central was disrupted by violence and unrest. Attempts to relocate collation activities to the Police Training School faced opposition, with disputes arising over the aggregation and delegation of results.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has challenged the re-collation process, asserting that results declared at polling stations should be deemed final. The EC’s nullification has added to the tensions surrounding the parliamentary elections in these key constituencies.

Despite these challenges, the Commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.