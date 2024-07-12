9 hours ago

Parma, the newly promoted Serie A club, is nearing the acquisition of Zion Suzuki from Sint-Truiden as their next starting goalkeeper.

The 21-year-old Japanese goalkeeper, who has Ghanaian heritage, was previously linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, though the transfer did not materialize.

According to reports from Sky Sport, negotiations are currently ongoing between Parma and the Belgian club regarding a transfer fee.

The fee is anticipated to be in the range of 6 to 7 million euros, inclusive of additional bonuses.

Suzuki has also garnered interest from Genoa, who were seeking a replacement for Martinez, set to depart for Inter.

However, Parma appears to be leading the race to secure Suzuki's services.

During the last season, Suzuki showcased his talent in 22 Pro League matches, notably achieving five clean sheets.

His consistent performances have captured the attention of clubs across Europe, with Parma viewing him as a valuable addition to their squad ahead of the upcoming Serie A campaign.