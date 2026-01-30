4 hours ago

Villarreal head coach Marcelino has delivered a striking assessment of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, suggesting the player has fallen well short of expectations since arriving at the club and appears “mentally elsewhere”.

Speaking candidly after another difficult outing, the Spanish coach drew a sharp contrast between the Partey he once admired at Arsenal and the version currently wearing Villarreal colours.

“There’s a world of difference between the Thomas we knew at Arsenal and the current one,” Marcelino said. “A world of difference. It’s very difficult to play at this pace in today’s football.”

Partey, who joined Villarreal with the brief of adding experience and composure to the midfield, has now spent around six months at the club. For Marcelino, that period should have been enough to provide clarity.

“I think it’s been six months now, and that’s enough time for this player to show us what he was capable of or what he’s showing us now,” he added.

The Villarreal manager went further, expressing frustration that the midfielder has not provided the leadership and stability expected of a player of his pedigree.

“We are talking about a player who was brought here to provide experience and stability. Instead, what do we have? We have a player who is mentally elsewhere,” Marcelino said.

In one of his most pointed remarks, the coach hinted at off-field distractions overshadowing on-pitch contributions.

“I am tired of making excuses. I am tired of the press conferences being about court dates instead of corner kicks,” he said.

Partey, a key figure for both Arsenal and the Ghana national team in recent years, arrived in Spain with hopes of reviving his form and influence. However, Marcelino’s comments suggest patience is wearing thin, with the club demanding performances that match the midfielder’s reputation.

For Villarreal, the focus remains on results and consistency in a highly competitive league. For Partey, the challenge now is to respond on the pitch and restore the trust of a coach who has made it clear that time and tolerance is running out.