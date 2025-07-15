5 hours ago

Women who have accused Ghanaian international and former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey of rape and sexual assault have revealed they were subjected to a relentless wave of online abuse, especially whenever Partey featured for the club or scored during matches.

In a report published by The Athletic, one of the accusers described a pattern of escalating threats that intensified with Partey’s on-field success.

“I would frequently get messages from fans. They’d send me pictures of him playing or scoring… I would get death threats, rape threats, people saying they’d set me on fire. If he scored, for example, the abuse would be worse,” she said.

Partey was formally charged last week with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, based on complaints by three separate women. He has denied all allegations, with his legal team stating he looks forward to clearing his name in court.

The allegations had circulated since 2021, with Arsenal reportedly informed by at least one victim as early as September 2021, and again when Partey was first arrested in July 2022.

Despite this, the midfielder continued to play regularly for the club while the legal process unfolded.

Arsenal’s handling of the case has sparked widespread backlash, especially from advocacy groups and fans.

The group Arsenal Supporters Against Sexual Violence released a strongly worded statement condemning the club’s silence and actions. “We are devastated and ashamed that our beloved club has ignored, failed and silenced survivors,” the group said.

Adding to the controversy, The Athletic reported that Arsenal entered contract extension talks with Partey while the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was still reviewing the case. The player ultimately left the club just four days before charges were officially filed.

Further intensifying public criticism, Partey was reported to have married in Spain one day after the charges were announced. He is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

The case has reignited debate about the duty of care and ethical responsibilities of football clubs when serious allegations are levelled against their players—even before charges are laid.

With growing pressure from fans and advocacy groups, both Partey and Arsenal now face intense public and legal scrutiny as the case moves forward.