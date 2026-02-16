3 hours ago

Parts of the Greater Kumasi Metropolis are expected to experience prolonged power outages on Tuesdays as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) begins the relocation of transmission lines along the Ahodwo–Santasi stretch.

The exercise, scheduled to commence on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, forms part of planned works to relocate pylons and low-voltage poles to pave the way for the construction of the Ahodwo–Santasi dual carriageway, a major road project aimed at easing traffic congestion.

According to the ECG, the relocation is necessary to clear the corridor for the ongoing dualisation project, which is expected to significantly reduce vehicular congestion in the Asokwa and Nhyiaeso areas.

Communities expected to be affected by the outages include Santasi Roundabout, Santasi Fidelity Bank, Ernest Chemist, TUC, parts of Nhyiaeso, Dakodwom, and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to plan ahead and use electricity judiciously throughout the duration of the exercise.

Although the ECG did not provide a specific timeline for the completion of the works, it assured the public that efforts would be expedited to restore power supply as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the company has appealed to customers whose structures are affected not to remove or tamper with their electricity meters. Instead, affected meters should be handed over to ECG officials to enable proper accounting of power consumption and applicable credits.