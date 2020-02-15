2 hours ago

It was yet another frustrating night for the plush Legon Cities as their allure and panache off the field does not commensurate with that on the field of play.

Legon Cities have struggled heavily and with recent results it appeared they were on the rise but the moneybags are still struggling with their performance.

The home side who had brought Afro beat singer Wendy Shay to wow the crowd while sharing bars of chocolate to all the spectators that trooped into the stadium on Valentine's day.

Yakubu opened the scoring for Legon Cities on 23rd minute mark, when he dazzled past the Olympics defense and struck the ball into an empty net.

Olympics did not drop their play after going down very early in the game but kept on pushing the home side for the equaliser and it duly arrived.

Ibrahim Sulley scored for the 'Dade Boys' after some delightful play from midfielder Gladson Awako around the penalty box.

Legon Cities were denied what seemed like a stonewall penalty in the late stages of the game when goalkeeper Ernest Sowah brought down Abdul Karim but referee waived their appeal.

Both team had to settle for a point each as neither could get the winner.