1 hour ago

Contrary to what has been speculated that the construction of Kumasi International Airport has come to a halt, governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) strongman, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has disclosed the project is on course.

Although the project has seen some delays with procurement, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Gabby Darko indicated, travellers from Europe, US and elsewhere in the world will soon be able to check in or out their luggages right in the country's second largest city.

He revealed that over 50,000 passengers are expected to use the Kumasi Airport yearly, starting from 2021.

"...The construction of the Kumasi International Airport is on course, despite some delays with procurement due to Covid-19. Soon, you will be able to check in or out your luggage in Kumasi, flying to or in from Europe, US or elsewhere. Over 500,000 passengers a year are expected to use this airport from 2021", his Facebook post read.

Estimated at 66.3 million euros, the project, awarded by President Akufo-Addo will involve the extension of the runway from the current 1,981 metres to 2,300 metres, an addition of 319 metres, and the construction of a new terminal building with the capacity to hold one million passengers per year.

The implementation of the project has since created jobs for more than 1,200 masons, steel benders, tilers and carpenters within the Ashanti Region.