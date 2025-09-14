4 hours ago

At about 1:00 a.m. on Friday, September 12, 2025, armed men ambushed a Sprinter bus (registration number GG 4181-16) traveling to Kumasi, robbing more than 20 passengers of their belongings.

The robbery occurred between Tweapease and Mfensi, near the Moments of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA). According to a passenger who was on board, the assailants — believed to be a group of five armed men — barricaded the road and forced the bus to stop.

They then ordered everyone to hand over their cash, mobile phones, and other valuables at gunpoint.

Although no injuries were reported, many of the victims were left visibly shaken and distressed by the ordeal.

Residents in the area say this is not an isolated case. They have long raised concerns about the poor condition of the road, which they argue makes vehicles more vulnerable to such attacks.

Community leaders are once again urging the authorities to rehabilitate the stretch and intensify police patrols to safeguard lives and property.

Police investigations into the robbery are underway.