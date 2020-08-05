4 hours ago

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwah has admonished crestfallen candidates writing this year’s WASSCE to compose themselves and write the remainder of the exams and come out with flying colours.

His comment comes in the wake of viral videos on social media which captures some WASSCE candidates expressing their disappointment in Akufo Addo over what they describe as difficult exam questions.

The students who had been supplied lots of past questions to study by the government to prepare them for the WASSCE were expecting to see some of the past questions being asked in the final examination but none has so far appeared.

The disappointed candidates accused the President of deceiving them and have vowed to teach him a lesson by voting him out come December 7 general election.

But the GES Director-General, Prof. Opoku Amankwah has stated that it was never the intention of the government to buy the real exams questions locally known as “apor” for the students.

He added that the past questions supplied the students were only intended to adequately prepare them for the final exams.

“…Past questions don’t mean that you have to have dito dito exactly what is in the past questions. It prepares you, gives you an idea of the things that are likely to come, the pattern of certain questions, and how to answer them. The past questions that we gave them were actually something that we worked with WAEC such that it included the Chief Examiner’s report,” Prof. Opoku Amankwah told Joy FM in an interview monitored by in an Kasapafmonline.com.

The Ghana Education Service in November 2019, procured 400,000 sets of questions and answer booklets from the West African Examination Council (WAEC), for distribution to the first batch of beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School Policy.

According to the Head of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Education, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the procurement of the past questions was needful since it will guide the students in their preparations and help them excel in their exams.