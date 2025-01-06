5 hours ago

There was a mild drama at a US church after officers stormed a live church service to arrest a pastor following a report from his ex-wife.

Prophet EJ Newton, the leader of the 433 Church in Miami was delivering his sermon when officers off-camera could be heard requesting to speak with him.

The suprised ‘man of God’ then told his congregation to keep praying and then left the altar to meet the police outside.

The viral video which surfaced on social media had a caption indicating that EJ Newton was in trouble for kidnapping.

“Police stop church service in an attempt to arrest Prophet EJ Newton on kidnapping charges,” read one IG post.

It was alleged the man of God failed to return his children following a visit, leading to his ex-wife informing the authorities.

The pastor later explained that his attempted arrest was related to a child custody battle with his ex-wife, who reported to authorities that he was trying to flee the country amid a parenting schedule case.