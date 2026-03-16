8 hours ago

Ghanaian preacher Kofi Oduro has advised members of his congregation to seek proper medical treatment when they fall ill instead of relying solely on spiritual practices.

Speaking during a sermon, the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry cautioned believers against being misled into thinking prayer alone should replace professional medical care.

“Some of my members have my picture, and when they are sick, they use it as a prayer point for me to help them. Meanwhile, when I am sick, I go to see my specialist,” he told the congregation.

Pastor Oduro stressed that while faith and prayer remain important in the Christian life, they should not discourage people from seeking medical attention when they are unwell.

He encouraged church members to visit hospitals and consult qualified health professionals whenever they experience health challenges.

His remarks have sparked conversations on social media about the relationship between faith, prayer, and modern medicine, with many praising the pastor for encouraging responsible health decisions among believers.