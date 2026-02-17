1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician Patapaa was visibly heartbroken on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, as he mourned the passing of his mother, Madam Ekua Boatema, during her one-week observation ceremony at Assisim, near Duke’s Filling Station in Agona Swedru.

The “One Corner” star was overcome with emotion, shedding tears and seeking support from family members and close associates who surrounded him throughout the event.

At several moments, he bowed his head and leaned on relatives, creating poignant scenes that touched everyone present.

The memorial drew a large gathering of mourners, including family, friends, and community members, all coming together to pay tribute to Madam Boatema, affectionately called “Boat.”

Patapaa has previously spoken about the profound influence his mother had on his life and music, making the loss especially devastating for him.

Funeral arrangements for Madam Ekua Boatema are expected to be announced by the family in the coming weeks.