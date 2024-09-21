1 hour ago

Musician Patapaa Amisty drew a massive crowd as he took to the streets to campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a rally in Cape Coast.

Patapaa rallied in support of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Hon. George Kweku Ricketts.

His presence electrified the atmosphere as his fans and supporters gathered in large numbers, following him through the streets.

He used his popularity to encourage the people of Cape Coast to back the NDC candidate in the upcoming elections.

Watch video below: