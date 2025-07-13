14 hours ago

Liha Miller, the German-Turkish ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Patapaa, has officially tied the knot with her Nigerian partner, Ikem Casey.

The couple recently held a civil wedding ceremony, with Liha sharing joyful moments from both the courthouse and a romantic beachside celebration on social media.

Accompanying the wedding photos, Liha posted a heartfelt message to her new husband: “Till Death Do Us Apart My Odogwu,” signaling her deep affection and fresh start.

Adding to the excitement, Liha also announced that the couple is expecting a child. She shared ultrasound images and photos of her baby bump, drawing warm reactions from her followers.

This marks a new beginning for Liha following her finalized divorce from Patapaa in Ghana.

Their marriage, which began with a colorful traditional ceremony in Agona Swedru in 2021, became strained after Liha relocated to Germany in 2022. The two remained separated for three years before their divorce was officially granted.

Liha’s new chapter has sparked a wave of congratulatory messages across social media platforms.