Former Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shared his extreme faith in the Almighty God as the disposer of his affairs in a political environment often characterised by vicious personal attacks and unfounded allegations.

At the NPP's Muslim thanksgiving prayers held at the National Mosque in Accra on Friday, Dr. Bawumia revealed how he endured personal attacks against him and his family by some of his own party members during the recent NPP internal primaries, which he emerged winner with an impressive endorsement.

Dr. Bawumia revealed that inspite of the relentless vicious attacks, his enduring patience, good character and belief in God, ensured that he overcame the situation, as overwhelming majority of party members elected him as the party's presidential candidate for the 2028 election.

"We have been through a gruelling election cycle. One that has the potential to have caused wounds and strained relationships. Elections can leave scars that may not show on the surface but can sometimes cut deeply," Dr. Bawumia recalled.

"Throughout this campaign, I have listened to my own party members insult me, I have listened to them tell lies about me and my family, I have listened to them say hurtful and unprintable things about me all in the quest to bring me down and achieve their ambitions or the ambitions of those they supported."

"It was a storm of lies and vilification against me and my family. There was tribal and religious bigotry directed towards me. But I smiled through the storm because I knew Allah knows the truth and will not forsake me."

Dr. Bawumia said in the midst of the attacks, he took inspiration in the Hadith (teachings of the Prophet Muhammad) which ''advised that we should respond to false accusations with patience, good character and trust in God" rather than "retaliation or harshness."

The former Vice President also revealed he found solace in Quran 41:34, "which tells us to “repel evil with what is better." Furthermore, we should leave the ultimate judgement to God.

"It is in following with His teachings that I chose not to respond to all the lies and insults. Thankfully, God’s mighty will was shown on January 31st 2026 when He rewarded me with a stunning victory at the primaries."

Dr. Bawumia expressed delight at the decision of members of the party at the polls, which he noted, showed how the NPP embraces inclusion and diversity.

"I was so happy with the overwhelming nature of the victory because it shouwed very clearly that the NPP is not a tribal party and it also showed clearly that the NPP is not a religiously bigoted party."

"The delegates showed that our party votes on the basis of competence, capability, vision, character, humility, integrity and tolerance and not on the basis of tribe or religion."

The NPP started its thanksgiving with Muslim prayers after Jummah prayers at the National Mosque in Accra.

An inter-denominational Christian version of the thanksgiving will be held in Accra on Sunday February 15, 2026.