1 hour ago

Nigerian superstar Patoranking landed in Ghana, and some food hawkers gave him a warm welcome after spotting him in public.

As the street hawkers who were mostly elderly women approached Patoranking's car, they crowded him and begged for a performance.

One of the traders suddenly began singing Patoranking's popular song "Abule," whiles pleading with the singer to perform that particular song.

Patoranking who was equally excited and thrilled by the gesture started dancing as the women sang.

Their funny antics captured in the video stirred various reactions on social media.

Here are some reactions:

TypicalGhanaian: Patoranking is a ghana boy so he understands how Ghanaians are

Robbyrae_: The loveliest people in the world are from Ghana

Araba Naniese : My people never disappoint Did she just say ayemi sing for u

user628169278358: And he ate Ghana street food. Come see me next you are in Ghana

Alabasta1: The most peaceful and lovely people are from Ghana

deem-shugar: You see nobody asked him for money in Ghana? I'm just saying oo

Watch video below: