The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Patrice Milazar from Mauritius as referee for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Madagascar and Ghana.

The 37-year old FIFA referee will be assisted by compatriots Ram Babajee (Assistant I), Jean Marc Jeff Pithia (Assistant II) and Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralall (Fourth Official). Sinon Philip Georges from Seychelles is the Match Commissioner. Rwanda’s Hudu Munyemana is the Referee Assessor with Helly Zafinimanga from Madagascar to work as Pre-match Ceremony Coordinator.

The match will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 17H00.

With two round of matches to play Ghana sit in first place in Group E with 8 points following two wins (Madagascar, Angola) and two draws (Central African Republic, Angola) in the first four matches of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar in June before Central African Republic in September wrap up the qualifiers.