5 hours ago

Defender Patrick Pfeiffer could make his debut for the Ghana national football team during the upcoming international window after completing a long-awaited nationality switch.

The 26-year-old centre-back recently pledged his international future to Ghana and is now in line to feature for the Black Stars for the first time.

‎Pfeiffer currently plays for German club SV Darmstadt 98 and was in action over the weekend as his side drew 1–1 with Magdeburg in the Bundesliga 2.

Darmstadt are currently second in the league standings and remain firmly in contention for promotion to the Bundesliga next season.

The defender’s potential debut comes as Ghana prepare for upcoming international friendlies as part of their build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

‎If selected, Pfeiffer will have the opportunity to make his first appearance for the Black Stars and strengthen Ghana’s defensive options as the team continues to integrate new talent into the squad.