3 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak is close to making a return to his old stomping grounds.

The pacy winger is a free agent after terminating his miserable stint with Guinean side AC Horoya which was blighted by injuries and loss of form.

Patrick Razak joined the Guinean top flight side in October 2018 on a two-year contract but he was released before the contract could officially expire.

After his release he has been in talks with several clubs with Hearts of Oak leading the chase for his signature.

The Phobians are expected to complete the final details of the contract and make an announcement within the coming days.

His inclusion will be a welcome addition for Hearts of Oak who last Friday parted with five players with some of them key members of the squad.

Patrick Razak was part of the Black Stars B squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup on home soil.