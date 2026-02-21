6 hours ago

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi has added another trophy to his growing collection after helping Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors secure the Korean Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Daejeon Hana Citizen on Saturday.

‎The triumph comes just four months after Twumasi and Jeonbuk were crowned champions of the K League 1, underlining the club’s continued dominance in South Korean football.

‎Jeonbuk produced a composed and disciplined performance to see off Daejeon Hana, controlling key moments of the match to seal the season’s first piece of silverware. While attention often falls on the scorers, the team’s collective display once again highlighted the depth and experience within their squad.

‎For Twumasi, the latest title marks another milestone in an already impressive stint in Asia. The Ghanaian has been part of a side that has consistently competed at the highest level domestically, and the back-to-back honours reinforce Jeonbuk’s reputation as one of the region’s powerhouses.

‎With the new campaign gathering momentum, Twumasi and his teammates will now turn their focus to maintaining their league crown and pushing for further success both at home and on the continental stage.