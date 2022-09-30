3 hours ago

Crystal Palace will host struggling Chelsea side on Saturday, 1st October 2022 at the Selhurst Park in their Premier League clash.

Goal-shy forward Jordan Ayew has been played in central midfield in recent matches by his coach Patrick Viera and that may happen when they face Chelsea.

Viera has used Ayew in a this role in matches against Liverpool and Manchester City this season to a level of success although all those game was away from home.

The Ghanaian played in midfield against Newcastle and he excelled in that role and may be asked to continue.

“Jordan played that role when we went on tour so knows the responsibility of the position, and that gives me good options," he said.

“There's an option on the table to play him there. He was fantastic when he played there, is an intelligent player and is prepared to sacrifice himself for the team. When he went centrally that gave us really good balance."