7 hours ago

Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, has clarified that he has already completed and submitted the asset declaration forms requested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to him, the documents were duly filed on October 23, 2025, contrary to media reports suggesting he had failed to comply.

His clarification follows a lawsuit he filed against the OSP, challenging what he described as an “unlawful and abusive” directive requiring him to declare his assets and income. The directive, issued on August 4, 2025, is being contested through a judicial review, which seeks to clarify the correct legal procedure under the OSP Act, 2017 (Act 959).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 28, Mr. Adom-Otchere explained that his legal action was not intended to obstruct the OSP’s mandate but to ensure proper legal interpretation and adherence to due process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I filled the forms requested by the OSP and submitted them on the 23rd of October, 2025,” he wrote. “I also attached a letter of protest expressing concerns about the process.”

He reiterated that the OSP had already received his completed forms and supporting documents, stressing that he remains committed to cooperating fully with the office.

“The purpose of the legal action is to settle the law and procedure on the matter,” he added, emphasizing his willingness to help bring closure to the issue.

Read below the Facebook post by Adom-Otchere

Re: PAUL ADOM-OTCHERE SUES OSP

1. The attention of Paul Adom-Otchere has been drawn to reports which suggest that he seeks to institute a legal action to prevent the OSP from having access to information on his assets through an asset declaration form issued by the OSP.

2. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr, Adom-Otchere already filled the forms requested by the OSP and submitted same, on the 23rd October, 2025.

3. He submitted a letter of protest, dated the 23rd of October, 2025, and attached same to the form, indicating concern about the process.

4. As a matter of record, the OSP’s Assets declaration forms have been completed and submitted to the OSP on the 23rd of October, 2025.

5. Mr. Adom-Otchere remains committed to assisting the OSP to bring finality to the issues in question.

6. The purpose of the legal action is to settle the law and procedure on the matter.