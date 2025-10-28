7 hours ago

Former Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere, has filed a lawsuit against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), contesting a directive requiring him to declare his assets, income, and properties.

The case, filed at the High Court in Accra under suit number GJ/0068/2026, seeks judicial review of the OSP’s directive issued on August 4, 2025. Adom-Otchere argues that the order is unlawful, amounts to an abuse of power, and contravenes provisions of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), and its accompanying regulations.

He further contends that subsequent warnings of detention, property confiscation, and other punitive measures constitute harassment and a violation of his fundamental human rights.

Through his lawyers, Yaw Boampong and Adu Brempong of Dame & Partners, Adom-Otchere is seeking a court order to quash the directive and restrain the OSP from taking any coercive action against him.

The lawsuit also demands general damages and litigation costs, citing illegality, arbitrariness, unreasonableness, and unfairness in the OSP’s actions.

The High Court is expected to fix a hearing date to determine the legality of the Special Prosecutor’s directive.