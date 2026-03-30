2 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr Awentami Paul Afoko, has met with other National Executive aspirants of the party at Jamasi in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Afoko, who is aspiring for the National Chairmanship position for the second time, was at Jamasi to mourn with Mr Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff of President John Agyekum Kufuor, on the death of his mother, Obaapa Elizabeth Owusu Kwaaso.

Former National Organiser of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, Ghanaian Diplomat, Ambassador Edward Akwasi Boateng, Former Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng and former Energy Minister, Mr Agyarko Boakye Kyeremateng, who have all declared their intentions to also contest for the slot of the party’s National Chairman, were also in attendance.

The aspiring and former chairman was also seen interacting with the former Presidents of the Republic, John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Afoko took the opportunity to interact with his fellow contenders and other party executives (former and current) in the spirit of party unity and cohesion for the party. All the aspirants were seen chatting and laughing heartily amidst jokes to the admiration of onlookers, who were overheard saying party unity they yearned for was gradually returning.

Meanwhile, they took turns to greet the former Chief of Staff and express their condolences to the bereaved family as the mortal remains of Obaapa Elizabeth Owusu Kwaaso were earlier interred at the family house after a requiem service held at St Michael’s Catholic Church at Jamasi.

Obaapa Elizabeth Owusu Kwaaso, who died at 103 years, was 18 years old when she gave birth to the former Chief of Staff Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani