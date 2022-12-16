6 hours ago

Paul Okoye, better known by his stage name Rude Boy, has in a recent post revealed a distinct side of himself that many people didn't realize he possessed.

The musician, 41, revealed his new girlfriend, Ify, on Sunday, December 11, the day of their anniversary after his wife, Anita, filed for divorce from him in 2021.

Since the musician made his connection with his new partner, Ivy Ifeoma, online trolls have made it their mission to slam both the artiste and his new love by branding her as "ugly".

While others on social media believed that Ifeoma, 22, was too young to be dating Paul, some social media investigators even went so far as to unearth previous recordings of the model appearing to acknowledge that she dates wealthy men for their money.

In a post he shared today, the "Reason With Me" artiste showed more than nine pictures of some ladies who had teased and humiliated his girlfriend after they made their relationship public.

“Beautiful trolls who call people ugly” he shared on December 16, 2022.

Scroll down for the images:

Source: Ghanaweb