2 hours ago

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has launched a sharp attack on the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the government of misplaced priorities by spending about GHC20,000 monthly in each of the country’s 275 constituencies—amounting to an estimated GHC5.5 million every month—on party executives, while failing to pay cocoa farmers and purchasing clerks who are struggling under current economic conditions.

The Minority Chief Whip, Annoh-Dompreh made these remarks during a courtesy call on Osahene Kwaku Atekyi II, Kukuomanhene of Asunafo South in the Ahafo Region, as part of the Minority CauCaucus’sird phase of its nationwide tour to engage cocoa farmers.

The tour follows earlier engagements in the Ashanti Region, where farmers expressed deep frustration over the recent reduction in cocoa producer prices and delays in payments.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, the figure of GHC20,000 per constituency was disclosed by Mustapha Gbande, Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency.

He argued that such expenditure raises serious questions about government priorities at a time when cocoa farmers—who form the backbone of the agricultural economy—are unable to receive payments for their produce.

He stressed that the situation is even more troubling given the promises made by the NDC while in opposition to significantly improve cocoa pricing.

“You promised farmers about GHC6,500 per bag, but today the price has been reduced to around GHC2,500, and even that, farmers say they have not been paid,” he noted, describing the development as unfair and insensitive to the plight of rural farmers.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh further criticised government spending decisions, including reported plans to acquire new aircraft, arguing that such funds could instead be used to settle arrears owed to cocoa farmers and licensed buying companies operating under the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

He said the inability of purchasing clerks to access funds has disrupted cocoa buying activities across several communities, worsening hardship for farmers.

The Minority’s visit to the Ahafo Region, he explained, was not only to engage farmers but also to seek the blessings and support of traditional authorities as they advocate for policy changes in the cocoa sector.

He called on chiefs and community leaders to speak up on behalf of farmers and hold the government accountable.

Responding to the concerns raised, Osahene Kwaku Atekyi II expressed worry over the deteriorating conditions facing cocoa farmers in his traditional area.

He noted that many farmers are struggling due to falling incomes, delayed payments, and rising cost of living.

The chief also raised concerns about stalled development projects in the region, including the Agenda 111 hospital initiative, which was started under the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In addition, he lamented the poor state of road infrastructure in parts of the Ahafo Region, calling on the government to fulfil its promises to improve roads and support economic activities in cocoa-growing communities.

He stressed that development commitments made to the people must be honoured to restore confidence in leadership.

The traditional ruler also used the occasion to call for unity within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging party members to set aside internal differences and work together towards victory in the 2028 general elections.

The latest comments by Mr. Annoh-Dompreh add to the growing political debate surrounding the cocoa sector, which has been under pressure due to falling producer prices, funding challenges, and farmer dissatisfaction.