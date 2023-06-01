2 hours ago

The Ashanti Region Seedling Contractors Association is demanding that the government pays the GH¢28 million it owes its members for the supply of seedlings for the tree planting exercise during the Green Ghana Day celebrations for 2021 and 2022.

According to the association, several engagements with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission have been unsuccessful, despite the many assurances that the government would pay them.

Speaking to Citi News, the Secretary of the Ashanti Region Seedlings Contractors Association, Gloria Amponsah, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene immediately to ensure that they are paid.

“I want to plead with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the President that we have done our part, so they should pay us. Because if you don’t pay us, how can we go into another project?” she said.

Government’s Green Ghana Day 2023 came off today, June 9 in several parts of the country.

The Green Ghana initiative is targeted at planting 10 million trees nationwide.

Source: citifmonline