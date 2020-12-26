5 hours ago

Some of the parliamentary candidates who contested on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) have clapped back at presidential candidate Percival Kofi Akpaloo for describing them as persons lacking common sense.

The candidates are currently chasing the presidential candidate for the money they invested in the elections because he promised to refund the money after the polls.

Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo has taken all his parliamentary candidates who lost in the elections to the cleaners describing them as persons lacking common sense.

According to him, it makes no sense for them to demand refund of the monies they invested in their campaigns.

The candidates a few days ago, accused Mr. Akpaloo of deception, fraud, and bad faith.

Addressing a press conference, Madam Gifty Hammond on behalf of the candidates said Akpaloo promised them financial and logistical resources for their campaign in the run up to the elections but failed to deliver on his promise.

She added that their Presidential Candidate also asked them to go for loan after which he will pay back for them but Kofi Akpaloo, who allegedly received financial support from the NPP including vehicles, has since been ignoring their calls and creating impression as though there is nothing amiss.

Madam Hammond who was a Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso Central described the actions of their boss as fraudulent and that he shortchanged them for his personal gains.

But Akpaloo responding described them as senseless and indicated that he cannot be the one to refund their monies back to them.

Mr. Akpaloo denied asking them to go for loans to fund their campaigns.

To him, it makes no sense for them to make such demands, and wondered why they did not join the NDC and NPP if they had money.

He said the candidates want to ride on his popularity to remain relevant.

He said it would not be important for him to respond to these things because common sense should tell them that they had no business to ask him fora refund.

He quizzed who will pay the loans he took for the elections.

He added the candidates borrowed his logo and did not pay for it and yet they are asking him to pay their loans.

Reacting to these comments, the parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso Central Gifty Hammond expressed disappointment in the candidate for describing them as senless.

According to her, the candidate asked them to use their own resources for the elections although they did not put the agreement on paper.

She alleged that the candidate received financial support from President Akufo-Addo but has refused to give them their share of the money.

“Akpaloo told us he was given financial support from the president. He asked us to use our money for the campaign and he will give us a refund after the money comes. But he has refused to give us our money. Some of our party officers have attacked us because they think we have been given money.”

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said every party supports their candidates but Mr. Akpaloo failed to support them.

“If Akpaloo says we lack common sense we’ve heard him. He has proven that he lacks credibility. Next time, we would go into an agreement and have it documented.”

On his part, Mr. Christian Kwabena Kwakye a party executive in the Western North Region asked Akpaloo to pay them or they will wash his dirty linen in public.

He said there are dirty secrets they would expose to the public should Akpaloo fail to refund their money.

He also confirmed Mr. Akpaloo told them he was given money from the presidency.

“Mr. Akpaloo told us that he was supported by the president and so we want him to give us our money. We will not allow him to cheat us. We went into an agreement with him. We have evidence to that effect. We want him to pay us. We can prove that he went into an agreement with us. We do not want to make further comments because we may be forced to reveal more secrets. We will take our money from him. He did not incur any costs. His campaign was sponsored by the president. He did not use his money for the campaign. Akpaloo should pay us. If he does not pay us, he will hear from us across the world. He should be prepared for us.”