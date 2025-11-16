2 hours ago

Paystack, the Nigerian fintech giant acquired by Stripe, has suspended its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ezra Olubi, following an allegation of sexual misconduct involving a junior staff member.

The accusation emerged on social media on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, prompting swift action from the company.

In a statement to TechCabal, Paystack confirmed the suspension and disclosed that its board has commissioned an independent investigation to ensure a fair and confidential review of the matter.

The company added that it will not issue further comments until the process is complete.

The incident has triggered renewed scrutiny of Olubi’s past social media activity. Several tweets he posted between 2009 and 2013, containing sexually explicit remarks about co-workers, minors, and sexualised cartoon characters, resurfaced and went viral. One controversial post from 2011 stated:

“Monday will be more fun with an ‘a’ in it. Touch a coworker today. Inappropriately.”

Following the backlash, Olubi deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account and has remained publicly silent.

The development has intensified broader conversations about workplace abuse and harassment within Africa’s tech industry. It follows similar high-profile cases, including a recent one in Kenya where the CEO of Pawa IT Solutions faced penalties after sexual harassment claims.

Paystack, founded in 2015 and acquired by Stripe in a landmark $200 million deal in 2020, is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential tech companies.

The outcome of this case is expected to reverberate across the continent’s startup ecosystem as many watch to see how the organisation upholds its public values of integrity, respect, and transparency.

Stripe, Paystack’s parent company, has yet to issue a statement.