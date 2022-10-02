38 minutes ago

Richard Akuoko Adiyiah, the Produce Buying Company (PBC) Limited's Chief Executive Officer, was discovered under unexplained circumstances.

Mr. Adiyiah was discovered dead in a chair in his house, according to sources for Joy News.

Despite the lack of available information on his abrupt demise, Joy News stated that he passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022.

He formerly served as Ahafo Ano North's Member of Parliament (MP) for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2008 to 2012.

The former MP, who also served as the CEO of the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi, died at the age of 67.

Richard Akuoko Adiyia was an expert in finance and international development.

For over a decade, he worked across continents with the United Nations. Mr. Adiyia was the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the United Nations Observers Mission in Georgia (UNOMIG). He was the Budget and Finance Officer at the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Finance Officer at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in New York, USA.

Mr Adiyia was the Financial Controller of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited prior to his appointment as CEO of PBC Limited and was credited with being part of a team that transformed the state-owned Distilleries Company.