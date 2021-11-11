2 hours ago

Ohenenana Kwame Amoh, a broadcaster with Despite Media Group, has reportedly been arrested by the police.

His arrest was announced and corroborated by colleague Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe respectively.

Kwame Amoh’s arrest, according to the report, is in connection with the altercation that ensued between the General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Owusu Bempah and priestess Patricia Oduro Koranteng (Nana Agradaa) in September this year.

Rev. Owusu Bempah is said to have led and instigated his church members to issue threats to kill Nana Agradaa.

The cleric and his men - Mensah Ofori (associate pastor) and Bright Berchie - were on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, rearrested shortly after they were discharged by the Circuit court.

Daily Graphic reports that the prosecution amended the charge sheet and added four other accused persons to bring the total accused persons to seven in the case.

The four other accused persons are Kwame Amoh who is also an associate pastor, Nana Acheampong (movie producer), Nana Brown (blogger) and Kwabena Nyarko.

“Rev. Owusu Bempah was in court; the court discharged him and he was rearrested. They also arrested our colleague Kwame Amoh and one other”, said Kwame Nkrumah while interviewing legal practitioner Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe on the matter on Okay FM’s morning show, Thursday.

Mr. Tamakloe who could not fathom why new charges would be pressed against the accused persons argued that: “It’s the same set of facts. In the case of Kwame Amoh, they say he interview the pastor and that interview instigated members of the church. What’re all these? It’s the same event…”

Background

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested on September 12, 2021, with four accomplices by the Ghana Police Service.

He was arrested for allegedly storming the home of converted fetish priestess Nana Agradaa. He was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, threat of death, and assault of public officers.

The preacher was later granted a GH¢200,000 bail on health grounds on September 15, 2021, with two sureties.

He was standing trial at the Accra Circuit Court 1 until police amended the charge sheet and separated the cases.

Source: Ghanaweb