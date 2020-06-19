The cause of his death is not immediately know but the Mynewsgh.com the website reported that, Sports Journalist with the station Dan Kwaku Yeboah posted it on his Facebook timeline a while ago.

Though members of his family have confirmed his sudden demise after a short illness, they are tight-lipped over the details of the man who has over the years won the hearts and minds of radio listeners in the mass market.

Nana Adjei Sikapa was born at Atwima Nerebehi in Ahafo Domeabra.

Colleagues in the media often called him Akokra Nana. He attended Nerebehi R/C and progressed to Nyinahin L/A Primary A. After his elementary school, he went to Nyinahin L/A Middle Awhich he successfully passed the Middle School Leavers Certificate Extermination and got admission to the Atebubu Training College in 1987-1991 where he completed a four year certificate programme in Education.

He has to his credit GCE O and A Level. As a professional teacher, he taught both in Atwima Agogo and Abuakwa R/C Primary School for several years.

The proverbial gem was married to Madam Theresa Amankwa and their blessed with six children.

However, due to his rich cultural exploits and love for poems, he started with YENA Krokron through which he had an invitation to be on Garden Citi Radio in Kumasi as a guest, where he got privileged to host varieties of shows with the biggest at the time being the morning show host which he excelled to the toast of his listeners.

From there, one could say the heavens poured on him divine favours.

In 2003, the famous and affluent Dr. Osei Kwame invited Nana Adjei Sikapa to work with his numerous skilled and talented newscasters. He really established himself by his famous appellation style of radio presentation which was unique.

When approached on this issue, Nana stressed he is gifted, loves to play on words. Aside that, he tries in his capacity to learn more adding to the numerous appellations available to him. He went further to utter that he always looked up to the Professor Emeritus Nketia at the University of Ghana Legon who grounded DONDOLOGY. About his personal opinion on the standard of broadcasting in the country he denounced its improving and there is more room to excel.

Aside his news-casting role, he hosts varieties of radio programme like wubu b3 a me nso me teb3, wugyidie ne s3n on Peace 104.3 fm every Sundays, exactly 8pm. Adjei also hosts a segment called Amamr3 on the programme Mi Manti on Neat 100.9fm with the Host Adakabre, formerly of Adom 106.3fm.

He is also into both TV and Radio commercials. In fact, he is the only broadcaster who prepares funeral dirge announcements.

Credit: MyNewsGh.com